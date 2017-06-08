Qatar rejects intervention in foreign policy: FM

App
Jun 08, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Qatar's foreign minister today rejected attempts to interfere in the country's foreign policy and said a "military solution" to the country's crisis with its Gulf neighbours was not an option.

Qatar's foreign minister today rejected attempts to interfere in the country's foreign policy and said a "military solution" to the country's crisis with its Gulf neighbours was not an option.

"No one has the right to intervene in our foreign policy," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al- Thani told AFP.

"We don't see a military solution as an option" to the crisis, he added.

