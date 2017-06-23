App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jun 23, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Qatar in crisis! Everything you need know

Qatar is facing isolation over its alleged support to Islamists and Shia-majority Iran, an arch-rival of Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia and its other Gulf allies such as the UAE

Qatar in crisis! Everything you need know

Qatar, a tiny gas-rich Arab state, is being subjected to sanctions by its neighbours led by Saudi Arabia.

It is facing isolation over its alleged support to Islamists and Shia-majority Iran, an arch-rival of Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia and its other Gulf allies such as the UAE.

Caught in the crossfire, about 600,000 stranded Indians in Qatar are banking on the Modi government to play the peacemaker.

Watch this video to know more…

Liked the video? Subscribe to Insight 18 and never miss our videos

tags #Business #Qatar #world

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.