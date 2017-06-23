Jun 23, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Qatar in crisis! Everything you need know
Qatar is facing isolation over its alleged support to Islamists and Shia-majority Iran, an arch-rival of Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia and its other Gulf allies such as the UAE
Qatar, a tiny gas-rich Arab state, is being subjected to sanctions by its neighbours led by Saudi Arabia.
Caught in the crossfire, about 600,000 stranded Indians in Qatar are banking on the Modi government to play the peacemaker.
