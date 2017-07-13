App
Jul 13, 2017 11:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Qatar Airways to go ahead with American Airlines stake buy despite codeshare ending

American Airlines on Wednesday said it was ending its code-share agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways. Separately, it said Qatar Airways had withdrawn and refiled its notification to buy a stake in the U.S. carrier.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive said on Thursday the airline still planned to buy a stake in American Airlines despite the U.S. carrier ending a code-share agreement between the two companies.

American Airlines on Wednesday said it was ending its code-share agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways. Separately, it said Qatar Airways had withdrawn and refiled its notification to buy a stake in the U.S. carrier.

"Our stock purchase request and filing is going ahead as normal. We had to clarify certain questions of the regulator, which we compiled with," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told reporters in Doha.

