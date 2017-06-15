App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jun 15, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Qatar Airways says service 'unaffected' by Gulf ban

"Qatar Airways' global operations continue to run smoothly, with the vast majority of our network unaffected by the current circumstances," said chief executive Akbar Al- Baker.

Qatar Airways says service 'unaffected' by Gulf ban

Qatar Airways said that it was largely unaffected by the decision of several Arab countries to ban the Doha-based carrier from using their airspace.

"Qatar Airways' global operations continue to run smoothly, with the vast majority of our network unaffected by the current circumstances," said chief executive Akbar Al- Baker.

The Qatari carrier released a statement saying it had operated some 1,200 flights in the past week, 90 percent of which took off within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure times.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt are among several countries that suspended ties with Qatar last week, including the suspension of all flights to and from Doha and an airspace ban on Qatar Airways.

Yesterday, the four Arab countries said the air embargo only applies to airlines from Qatar or registered there.

Saudi Arabia and its allies accuse gas-rich Doha of supporting Islamist extremists in what is the worst crisis to grip the Gulf in years.

Qatar denies the allegations.

Earlier this week, Qatar Airways announced profits of USD 540 million in the fiscal year which ended in March.

But analysts warn the profitable carrier could take a hit should the diplomatic crisis drag out.

Qatar Airways on June 7 announced the cancelation of all flights into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain, just weeks after having been hit by a new US travel ban on laptops and tablets in passenger cabins.

tags #Doha #Qatar Airways #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.