BRICS summit: Putin says Trump is 'not my bride'

Moneycontrol News

In a response to question posed to him at the BRICS summit in Xiamen, China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Donald Trump is ‘not his bride. The Russian leader also came out strongly against the US actions against its consulates.

“He (Trump) is not my bride. I am not his bride, nor his groom. We are running our governments,” answered Putin when asked by a reporter whether he was disappointed with Trump. He also termed the US campaign against Russian consulates and other properties as ‘boorish’.

Putin, according to The Washington Post mocked the US by saying that “It is hard to conduct a dialogue with people who confuse Austria with Australia, but there is nothing we can do about this. It seems to be the level of political culture in a certain part of the US establishment.”

The US-Russia relations, which many had hoped to improve after Trump’s ascendancy, has continued to remain volatile. The recent confrontation which involved the diplomatic staff and their office buildings in the US has made the situation worse.

The US recently closed down the Russian consulate and other Russian operations in the US, in response to Russia's eviction of hundreds of US diplomatic staff from Russia. Speaking about the diplomatic row Putin said that Russia could take further steps to cut down the number of US diplomats in its soil.

In another statement Putin criticised the policy of putting further pressure on North Korea, saying that the country would eat grass but won’t stop the nuclear program unless it feels safe.