Dec 22, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Putin, Erdogan agree on creation of Palestinian state in call: Kremlin

In a phone call, the two leaders "discussed the situation of Middle East peace talks in the context of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on the status of Jerusalem," the Kremlin said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan today said they both supported creating a Palestinian state, the Kremlin said the day after the UN rejected the decision by Washington to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

They "confirmed the mutual disposition to continue to assist in resolving the Palestine-Israeli conflict on the basis of international norms and realisation of the right of the Palestinian people to create an independent state," it said.

US President Donald Trump decided on December 6 to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The status of the Holy City is one of the thorniest issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with both sides claiming it as their capital.

Yesterday, the 193-member General Assembly adopted the motion to reject Trump's decision by 128 to nine with 35 abstentions, though the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the vote would make no difference in Washington's decision.

