Putin and Trump agreed to exchange information on North Korea

The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump had agreed in a phone call to exchange information about North Korea and cooperate on possible initiatives to resolve a crisis around the Asian nation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Putin and Trump had also spoken about establishing contacts with North Korea.

The two men had also talked about improving dialogue between Russia and the United States, Peskov said.

The Kremlin earlier on Friday released a statement about the phone call between the two leaders.