Dec 15, 2017 07:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Putin and Trump agreed to exchange information on North Korea

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Putin and Trump had also spoken about establishing contacts with North Korea.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)
US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)

The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump had agreed in a phone call to exchange information about North Korea and cooperate on possible initiatives to resolve a crisis around the Asian nation.



The two men had also talked about improving dialogue between Russia and the United States, Peskov said.

The Kremlin earlier on Friday released a statement about the phone call between the two leaders.

