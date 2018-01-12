App
Jan 12, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Puma CEO says has no plans to take on other brands

"Having more brands in the portfolio is not the focus at the moment," Bjorn Gulden told journalists during a conference call after French conglomerate Kering announced late on Thursday that it planned to spin off Puma to its shareholders.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Puma has no plans to take on other brands such as Kering's Volcom for the moment, the German sports brand's chief executive said on Friday.

"Having more brands in the portfolio is not the focus at the moment," Bjorn Gulden told journalists during a conference call after French conglomerate Kering announced late on Thursday that it planned to spin off Puma to its shareholders.

Gulden said there were very few operational synergies with Kering.

"We are already very independent," he said, adding that Kering had granted Puma a lot of freedom.

tags #PUMA #World News

