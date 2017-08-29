App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Aug 28, 2017 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

President-elect of UNGA meets PM, terror discussed

The prime minister congratulated President-elect of the UN General Assembly Lajcak on his election and assured him of India's full and constructive cooperation in discharging his new responsibilities, a PMO statement said.

President-elect of UNGA meets PM, terror discussed

The need for stronger United Nations (UN) action against terrorism and the reform of the world body were among the issues discussed when  Miroslav Lajcak met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi here today.

The prime minister congratulated President-elect of the UN General Assembly Lajcak on his election and assured him of India's full and constructive cooperation in discharging his new responsibilities, a PMO statement said.

During the meeting, Lajcak shared his priorities for the upcoming 72nd UN General Assembly.

They discussed the need for stronger UN action on major global challenges including terrorism, United Nations reform, implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, and climate change, the statement said.

India has been pressing the UN to take an early decision on Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), a proposal which has been pending for nearly two decades.

Once adopted, the CCIT would make it binding on all member countries to deny safe havens and funds to terrorists and terror groups.

tags #Miroslav Lajcak #UN #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.