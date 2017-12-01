Popular TV host claims that 'people close to Trump told him that he has dementia'

American cable news host Joe Scarborough has claimed that people close to Donald Trump told him during the US presidential campaign that Donald Trump is suffering from early stages of dementia.

Scarborough made the explosive statement while hosting a popular show, the ‘Morning Joe’ on MSNBC that was aired on Thursday morning. “People closed to him (Trump) during the (Presidential election) campaign told me (he) had early stages of dementia,” said the popular but controversial show host adding that the President is “completely detached from reality”'.

Pointing at the recent activities and statements by the President including his recent tweets where he tagged UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Scarborough said that the cabinet should implement the 25th amendment to remove Trump from the post of President.

Donald Trump, who is often known for his unorthodox style, has faced more criticism and resistance particularly from the media than any other leader who has headed the US in the recent past.

Many reporters including New York Times’ Maggie Haberman has criticised Trump for his alleged lifelong habit of attempting to create and sell his own version of reality.

Trump himself has not aided his cause and has put forward conspiracy theories and often changed his stands on various issues including questioning the authenticity of the voice that was on the Access Hollywood recordings in which he was heard making sexist remarks.

He had also posted tweets about North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un calling him short and fat and the threatening tone in his statements about Pyongyang regime had made the matters worse in the North Korea crisis.

Trump and Scarborough had a cordial relationship at one time. Scarborough was elected to the House of Representatives as a Republican candidate but his criticism prompted Trump to launch an attack against him on social media. Through his tweets, Trump had asked for a probe into the death of a staff member who was found dead in Scarborough’s office back in 2001.