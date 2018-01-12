App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 12, 2018 02:56 PM IST

PM Modi is the world's third-most popular leader: Gallup Survey

PM Narendra Modi was third on Gallup International's survey Opinion of Global Leaders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world's third most popular leader, according to a survey done by Gallup International. Topping the list of popularity is French President Emmanuel Macron followed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and  Chinese President Xi Jinping also made it to the top 5 ranks after Modi. At 11th position, Donald Trump ranked just below Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Modi has high favourability ratings in Afghanistan and Bangladesh, according to the survey. 69 percent of participants from Afghanistan and 51 percent from Bangladesh viewed him favourably.

Gallup's Opinion of Global Leaders Survey rated leaders according to a Net score which takes into account both favourability and unfavourability. Macron and Merkel had net scores of 21 and 20, respectively. Modi had a net score of 8.

According to a Firstpost report, Modi had ranked 5th in the 2015 survey with a net score of 4. The report also said that former US President Barack Obama topped the 2015 survey of world leaders.

The survey said there is rising favourability towards  Russian President Vladmir Putin, who was at no. 6. The survey added that Trump is the only world leader where a majority hold an unfavourable opinion.

The survey was conducted across 55 countries.

