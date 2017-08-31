Watch: Plane flies into Hurricane Harvey and comes unscathed

Moneycontrol News

Daredevil pilots from America's National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) flew through the eye of the hurricane Harvey to obtain scientific information for research purposes. The aircraft is specialised for these kinds of flights.

The main goal of the flight was to collect data to determine the intensity of the storm.

The terrific footage which was released later shows wings of the plane shake uncontrollably while it passes through the centre of the storm.

Harvey made landfall near Rockport last week as a Category IV hurricane which soon grew in intensity. It was the most powerful storm to hit the US shores in a decade.

At least 10 people have died in storm-related incidents. More than 30 inches of rain has swamped parts of Houston and it has the potential of reaching 50 inches until coming Thursday.