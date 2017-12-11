App
Dec 11, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Plane crash on Molokai kills 2 people

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the plane crashed due to "unknown circumstances" while on its way to the Molokai Airport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maui fire officials say two people have died in a plane crash on Molokai, a Hawaiian island located between Oahu and Maui.

Hawaii News Now reports that the plane crashed today.

Kentizer says at least two people were aboard the plane when it crashed about 6 kilometres west of the airport.

Officials were notified by the Molokai air traffic control tower that communication with the plane was lost.

The Maui Fire Department, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

