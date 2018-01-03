Palestinians will not be 'blackmailed' by Donald Trump funding threat: Senior official

"President Trump has sabotaged our search for peace, freedom and justice. Now he dares to blame the Palestinians for the consequences of his own irresponsible actions!"
The Palestinians will not be "blackmailed" by US President Donald Trump, a senior official said today, after he threatened to cut aid to them worth more than USD 300 million a year.
"We will not be blackmailed," senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement."President Trump has sabotaged our search for peace, freedom and justice. Now he dares to blame the Palestinians for the consequences of his own irresponsible actions!"