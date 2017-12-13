App
HomeNewsWorld
Dec 13, 2017 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Palestinians have right to east Jerusalem as capital: Saudi King Salman

Last week, the United States had recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Palestinians have the right to Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital, Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Wednesday, echoing calls at an Islamic summit in Istanbul from which he had stayed away.

"The kingdom has called for a political solution to resolve regional crises, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue and the restoration of the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, including the right to establish their independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital," the king said.

Salman's address to the kingdom's Consultative Council came as the world's main pan-Islamic body held an emergency summit in Istanbul in response to last week's US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

