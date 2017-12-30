App
Dec 30, 2017 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Palestine envoy to Pak at Saeed event: India issues demarche, Palestine says will act

It said the Palestinian side has conveyed "deep regrets" over the incident and assured India that they are taking serious cognisance of their ambassador's presence at this event

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has strongly conveyed to Palestine that the presence of its ambassador to Pakistan at an event of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, also a UN-designated terrorist, is "unacceptable", the External Affairs Ministry said today.

"The concerns were conveyed both in New Delhi to the Palestinian Ambassador and in Ramallah to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, State of Palestine," the ministry said in a release.

It said the Palestinian side has conveyed "deep regrets" over the incident and assured India that they are taking serious cognisance of their ambassador's presence at this event.

"They have said they will deal with this matter appropriately. It was also conveyed that Palestine highly values its relationship with India and stands with us in the war against terrorism, and will not engage with those who commit acts of terror against India," it said.

The government takes note of the assurances given by the Palestine side, it said.

Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Waleed Abu Ali reportedly attended a rally organized by the Difah-e-Pakistan Council in Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Difah-e-Pakistan Council is an association of religious and extremist groups in Pakistan, headed Saeed, also Mumbai terror attack mastermind.

tags #Hafiz Saeed #India #Palestine #World News

