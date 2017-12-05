App
Dec 05, 2017 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan's foreign minister writes to Sushma Swaraj to end ceasefire violations on the border

Pakistani troops have violated ceasefire over 720 times this year until October along the LoC and the International Border

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pakistani Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks at a news conference in Islamabad
Pakistani Foreign Minister has written a letter to Sushma Swaraj seeking to bring an end to the ceasefire violations occurring on the Line of Control (LoC) and across the International border.

As per a report in the Times of India, a letter from Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj last week. According to the report, the letter is written seeking a way to bring down the rising number of ceasefire violations that are taking place between the Indian and Pakistani troops positioned across the Indo-Pak border.

The letter stated that both countries should work together to bring an end to the ceasefire violations that is causing large-scale casualties, especially among the civilians. However, the letter reiterated the claims made by the Pakistani military establishment by alleging that it was the Indian troops that were making the provocations forcing Pakistani troops to retaliate.

The border between India and Pakistan has been extremely volatile in the last few years. According to the Home ministry, Pakistani troops have violated ceasefire over 720 times this year until October along the LoC and the International Border.

The violations, which is the highest since the beginning of this decade has led to both military and civilian casualties in the country. Pakistan has repeatedly summoned the Indian envoy in Islamabad for alleged Indian ceasefire violations and has claimed that the ceasefire violations by Indian troops have led to the deaths of over 50 civilians on its side.

The letter reportedly made no reference about Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is imprisoned in Pakistan for allegedly being an Indian spy. India had recently asked Pakistan to allow Yadav’s mother be allowed to meet him along with his wife and had asked for the safety of the family while in Pakistan.

