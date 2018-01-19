App
Jan 19, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistani man fails to identify philosopher Plato, denied asylum in the UK

Walayat, who has lived in the UK since 2001, claimed that he fears for his life back home and has received death threats

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The United Kingdom has rejected the application of a Pakistani man for asylum as he failed to identify and answer questions about Greek philosophers.

The Home office, which processes such applications, said that Hamza bin Walayat, who had renounced Islam and called himself a humanist, failed to identify Plato and Aristotle as humanist philosophers which indicated that his knowledge of humanism was “rudimentary at best”, as per a report in The Guardian.

The letter said, as per the newspaper: “When you were informed by the interviewing officer that he was referring to Plato and Aristotle, you replied: ‘Yeah, the thing is because of my medication that is strong I just forget stuff sometimes’."

“Your knowledge of humanism is rudimentary at best and not of a level that would be expected of a genuine follower of humanism.”

related news

Walayat, who has lived in the UK since 2001, claimed that he fears for his life back home and has received death threats. Though, the Home Office rejected the claim and said that Walayat did not face any prosecution for his beliefs.

The claimed death threats were from his family and community members who do not like the fact that Walayat has integrated into the secular British life, formed a relationship with a non-Muslim partner and refused to conform to the expectations of conservative Islam.

Pakistan has a record of persecuting apostates, in March, last year, a student was murdered because he had declared himself a humanist. Moreover, blasphemy is punishable by death under Pakistani law.

Walayat, who was on a student visa in the UK, had applied for asylum in July last year after he received removal papers for overstaying his student visa.

#Pakistan #UK #World News

