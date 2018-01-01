App
Jan 01, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pakistan, a lawmaker has demanded efficient implementation of ban on cartoon Doraemon

The lawmakers have been under the impression that the cartoon episodes are “dubbed in the Indian language”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Pakistani lawmaker has a new fear—an imaginary robo-cat Doraemon.

The lawmaker has urged the government to ensure that the ban on Japanese cartoon Doraemon is implemented successfully.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Dr Murad Rass made this demand in the Punjab assembly citing the cartoon has “negative” impact on the society. He claimed that some TV channels and cable operators were flouting the ban and showing dramas and Doraemon cartoons.

“Children are an easy target of Doraemon cartoon. These cartoons are having a negative impact on the educational and physical well-being of children,” a report in Hindustan Times quoted Rass. “These dramas and cartoons are having a negative impact on Pakistani children.”

However, the real reason could be something entirely else. The lawmakers have been under the impression that the cartoon episodes are “dubbed in the Indian language”.

The opposition member accused the authorities of playing a silent spectator. He added that cartoons should be produced at home and opportunities should be created.

Incidentally, the cartoon was banned in the state on a resolution tabled by PTI lawmaker Malik Taimoor in 2016. The resolution has then said, "The language that is used in the cartoons is destroying our societal norms."

Doraemon is about a robotic cat by the same name who is sent back in time by a Sewashi Nobi to help his great-great-grandfather Nobita with his problems in life. The robot has futuristic gadgets that tend to Nobita's day-to-day problems.

