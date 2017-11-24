App
Nov 24, 2017 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan Supreme Court says will do anything to protect the historical Hindu temples

Reportedly, the pond in the Katas Raj temple complex was drying up as cement factories nearby were draining the groundwater

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chief Justice of Pakistan taking a suo moto cognizance of the plight of revered Hindu temple Chakwal's Katas Raj where Pandavas are believed to have spent sometime during their exile, criticised the government.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar regretted that the government was unable to safeguard one of the most important places of worship in Pakistan.

"This temple is not just a place of cultural significance for the Hindu community, but also a part of our national heritage," a report in DNA quoted the CJP. "I want a solution to this problem."

Reportedly, the pond in the Katas Raj temple complex was drying up as cement factories nearby were draining the groundwater using a number of sub-soil wells, resulting in a severe reduction of the water table in the area.

"If necessary, we will even summon all four chief secretaries and the prime minister's principal secretary," he said, adding that experts would need to be taken on board. "Our goal is to find a solution to the matter of how water can be provided," CJP Nisar said.

"If we need to close down 10 tube wells or halt the water consumption of the factories, we will do it."

The CJP also ordered the advocate general of Punjab to form a high-level committee to probe the matter and issued a notice to the cement factory.

The pond is said to be formed from the teardrops of Lord Shiva, according to purans. In his famous visit in 2005, the then Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani visited the temple to inaugurate the restoration work.

Additionally, the area also has a plethora of coal mines. As the coal mines esquire deep digging, torrents of water also gush out through the earth capillaries to the mines.

