Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s situation shaky after snub at Arab Islamic Summit

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was snubbed at Riyadh’s Arab Islamic American Summit, where he was not invited to speak. Even US President Donald Trump, who is vociferous about his views on Islamic nations, didn’t even mention Pakistan in the speech he made at the summit.

The snub will likely impact Sharif’s approval ratings when Pakistan goes to polls next year.

Sharif, who reportedly spent the entire flight to Riyadh in rehearsing his speech, was given the cold shoulder by Trump, who spoke about devastating effects of terrorism on countries like India, Russia and Australia, but refrained from acknowledging Pakistan. Trump also urged all the Muslim countries to ensure that terrorists do not use their soil to launch attacks on other countries.

That the global leaders who attended the summit and took an anti-Iran stance too didn’t help Pakistan’s cause. The country had hoped to maintain a dialogue with Iran.

Pakistani daily The Nation openly criticised the prime minister on this front saying, “The prime minister has suffered through the optics of attending a blatantly anti-Iran summit; will he be bold enough to suffer the consequences of making a personal trip to Tehran.”

Former Pakistani army chief Raheel Sharif, who heads the Islamic military coalition, was also ignored at the summit. The opposition did not hesitate to give its opinion. Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan criticised Sharif for making the summit an “ineffective”; tour of Saudi Arabia and questioned the validity of his visit.

Another newspaper Daily Pakistan, ruing the snub said leaders, who are not even facing menace of terrorism, were given chances to present their views, but Pakistan was neglected.