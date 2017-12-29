App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 29, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan must demonstrate its desire to partner with US: Rex Tillerson

In an op-ed published in The New York Times, Tillerson reiterated what the Trump administration has been saying about Pakistan for the past several months now after President Donald Trump announced his South Asia policy in August.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan must demonstrate its desire to collaborate with the US in its fight against terrorism, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said today.

In an op-ed published in The New York Times, Tillerson reiterated what the Trump administration has been saying about Pakistan for the past several months now after President Donald Trump announced his South Asia policy in August.

Trump while announcing his South Asia Policy had criticised Pakistan for not doing enough to combat terrorism.

"Pakistan must contribute by combating terrorist groups on its own soil. We are prepared to partner with Pakistan to defeat terror organisations seeking safe havens, but Pakistan must demonstrate its desire to partner with us," Tillerson said.

related news

"A commitment to stop Islamist terrorism and extremism also motivated the administration's decision to adopt a new South Asia strategy, which focuses on Afghanistan. That country cannot become a safe haven for terrorists, as it was in the days before the September 11 attacks," he wrote as he summarised up his key diplomatic accomplishments in the first year.

Defeating terrorism remains one of Trump's highest priorities, Tillerson said.

"The administration's aggressive strategy to counter the Islamic State delegates greater authority to American military commanders on the battlefield, giving our forces more freedom and speed to do what they do best, in partnership with indigenous fighting forces," he asserted.

As a result, the Global Coalition to Defeat the ISIS has accelerated operations and has recaptured virtually all of previously held Islamic State territory in Iraq and Syria, he said.

"While our military was helping clear Iraq and Syria of Islamic State forces, our diplomats were following up with humanitarian aid and assistance, such as clearing land mines, restoring water and power, and getting children back in school," Tillerson wrote.

tags #Pakistan #Rex Tillerson #US #World News

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.