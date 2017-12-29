App
Dec 29, 2017 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan journalists condemn fellow mediapersons who heckled Jadhav's mother and wife

While Indian authorities had already hit out against the entire meeting arrangement made by Pakistan, statements by Pakistani journalists have revealed that the arrangement was made by Islamabad to sell its own narrative

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A section of Pakistani journalists have come forward to condemn the mistreatment meted out against the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The scribes have openly spoken up against the conduct by local journalists who verbally harassed the women after they met Jadhav.

Prominent Pakistani journalist Hassan Belal Zaidi lashed out heavily against the journalists after they insulted the women by calling them relatives of a murderer. Tweeting about the incident for which the journalists were congratulated by Pakistani authorities, Zaidi claimed that it displayed the unbecoming of those journalists.

“Reporters shouted taunts and slogans at the two women, said they were related to a killer who has blood on his hands. FO even messaged reporters to thank them for 'job well done'. Conduct unbecoming of journalists was on display that day...,” he tweeted.

 

Besides Zaidi, other journalists also came forward against the mistreatment of the women by a section of media. Taha Siddiqui, Bureau Chief of Wion News, too expressed his anguish against the mistreatment and misconduct that was showered at women terming it as shameful. “Somedays we do a story tht disgusts us. Today was one such day. But it wasnt cuz of what I covered. Rather it was cuz of how my fellow journos behaved with mother & wife of #KulbushanJadhav whn they left FO building. They shouted taunts. It was very shameful,” he tweeted.

 

Benazir Shah also condemned the act by tweeting that she had ‘no words for the Pakistani journalists who think heckling and harassing a 70-year-old woman is the best way to express patriotism.’

Mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav- who has been sentenced to death by Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism  - were visited him on December 25. However, the women met with heckling and humiliation prompting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to state that the entire arrangement lacked humanity and goodwill besides accusing Islamabad of using the event as a ‘propaganda exercise’.

#India #Kulbushan Jadhav #Pakistan #world

