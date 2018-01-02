Pakistan is isolated and has no respect, Modi is dominating us globally: Pervez Musharraf

Former president of Pakistan General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf acknowledged the success of Indian diplomacy and said that Pakistan is not respected globally.

Talking to a Pakistani journalist Musharraf said that Modi is dominating Pakistan as far as global diplomacy is concerned and Pakistan has been isolated in the world.

“You tell me, does Pakistan have any respect, internationally? Our international diplomacy is flawed. Modi is dominating us, we are isolated internationally. Why have we admitted that Lashkar-e-Taiba is a terror group?” he said.

The exiled leader also said that it was wrong in part of Pakistan to admit that Lashkar-e-Taiba was a terrorist organisation, especially when India refuses to accept that jailed Kulbhushan Jadhav is a spy.

Nonetheless, Musharraf lauded the government of Pakistan on practising aggressive diplomacy in the case of Jadhav.

In another interview with ARY News of Pakistan, the 74-year-old had conceded that Lashkar-e-Taiba is active in the Kashmir valley and said he was always in favour of using the Pakistan-based terror outfit to “suppress” the Indian Army.

“Yes, they (LeT) are involved in Kashmir. In Kashmir, it is between us and India. I was always in favour of action in Kashmir and they (LeT) are the biggest force,” he said, railing against the fact that “India got them declared as terrorists by partnering with the United States.”

He had also declared himself as the biggest supporter of LeT and JuD. “I am the biggest supporter of LeT and I know they like me and JuD (Jamaat-ud-Dawa) also likes me,” Musharraf said. He also answered “yes” on being asked if he likes Saeed, adding, “I have met him”.