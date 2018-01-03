App
Jan 02, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan green signals use of yuan for bilateral trade with China

This move is another indicator of the growing bonhomie between the two countries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan’s central bank has given the go-ahead for using the Chinese currency in bilateral trade with China.

This means Pakistani and Chinese banks will be able to open import letters of credit in rupees and yuan.

Pakistan will be able to pay for imports from China in yuan and Chinese companies investing in CPEC projects will bring in yuan-denominated funds and remit back their profits and dividends also in yuan.

A press release from State Bank of Pakistan stated the following: “Chinese Yuan (CNY) is an approved foreign currency for denominating foreign currency transactions in Pakistan. SBP has already put in place the required regulatory framework which facilitates use of CNY in trade and investment transactions such as opening of L/Cs and availing financing facilities in CNY. In terms of regulations in Pakistan, CNY is at par with other international currencies such as USD, Euro and JPY, etc.”

