App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Nov 15, 2017 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan blocking normal access between India and Afghanistan: M J Akbar

He rued that despite visible and tangible improvements, Afghanistan continues to face a multitude of challenges such as terrorism, low investment, blocked or interrupted connectivity and fluctuating institutional capacity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan has emerged as the "largest wall in history", inhibiting connectivity between India and Afghanistan, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said today.

Speaking at the 7th Meeting of Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) here, Akbar accused Pakistan of committing crime against the Afghan people by blocking normal access between India and Afghanistan.

RECCA was initiated in 2005 to support the peace process in Afghanistan and build greater stability through economic co-operation in South, West and Central Asian regions.

"India has always conveyed its readiness to receive export laden Afghan trucks at its Integrated Check Point at Attari on the India-Pakistan border. However, Pakistan has regrettably chosen to block normal access between India and Afghanistan," Akbar told the gathering.

related news

"In effect, Pakistan has emerged as the largest wall in history, inhibiting connectivity between India and Afghanistan. This blockade is a crime against the people of Afghanistan; for it is their welfare which is affected the most," the minister added.

For India, RECCA is vital because, as a powerful engine for economic growth, it shapes the aspirations of the young, Akbar said, adding that India believes in both bilateral and multilateral mechanisms to help the Afghan economy.

He rued that despite visible and tangible improvements, Afghanistan continues to face a multitude of challenges such as terrorism, low investment, blocked or interrupted connectivity and fluctuating institutional capacity.

Noting that India's overall developmental assistance to Afghanistan since 2001 has amounted to over USD 2 billion and in September 2016, it pledged another USD 1 billion assistance to the country, Akbar said the thrust of New Delhi's efforts has been on capacity building, human resource development, infrastructure, connectivity, trade and investment.

He said a key priority for India is building robust, reliable and year round connectivity for Afghanistan because the lack of connectivity directly impacts the economic, security and political stability in the war-torn country.

Asserting that the trilateral transit and transport agreement via Chabahar between India, Iran and Afghanistan in May 2016 was a milestone, he said the first ship carrying Indian wheat grain assistance to Afghanistan reached Chabahar from where it was taken overland to Afghanistan this month.

"It is the beginning of a new era of enhanced connectivity for Afghanistan, West Asia and beyond to the larger Eurasian regions," he said, adding that another major milestone was the India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor, which began operations in June 2017.

He said that nearly USD 250 million worth of deals were discussed between businessmen and entrepreneurs of the two countries at the India-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Show in September 2017 in New Delhi, and several were finalised.

tags #M J Akbar #Politics #World News

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.