Dec 08, 2017 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan Air Force Chief dares US: Will shoot down US drones if they violate airspace

The US, which until recently was the prime ally of Pakistan has been involved in carrying out missile strikes and aerial attacks deep inside Pakistani territory for well over a decade post September 11

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan has warned the US that the violation of its airspace will not be tolerated and will be met with a stern response. The country’s air force chief made it clear that any drone, including that of the US that trespasses into its territory, will be shot down.

As per a report in The Times of India, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman made the statement to an audience in Islamabad on Thursday in the wake of a US drone strike that left three militants dead in Pak-Afghan border last month.

“We will not allow anyone to violate our airspace. I have ordered PAF to shoot down drones, including those of the US, if they enter our airspace, violating the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he was quoted saying in the report.

The US, which until recently was the prime ally of Pakistan has been involved in carrying out missile strikes and aerial attacks deep inside Pakistani territory and around for well over a decade post-September 11. Hundreds, including innocent civilians, have lost their lives in these attacks.

related news

While the Pakistani government machinery does condemn these attacks claiming such attacks will not be repeated, the strong response coming from such a key defence official has surprised many. Though it is not yet clear what will be the repercussion of this statement, the newfound assertiveness may well be influenced by the changes occurring at the ground level.

With China increasingly getting involved in Pakistan through various projects including the CPEC, along with straining US- Pak relations, Islamabad is slowly turning away from Washington towards Beijing.

This has led to Pakistan relying more on Chinese support and attain confidence to take defiant posture towards their once trusted ally, the US.

