Pak forum's social media accounts suspended for posting morphed photo of DU activist

Twitter and Facebook suspended the accounts of Pakistan Defence Forum, a long-running website devoted to discussions about Pakistan’s armed forces, after it posted a morphed picture of a Delhi University student activist.

The original image was posted by All India Students’ Association (AISA) Delhi University president Kawalpreet Kaur. The picture showed the student standing in front of Jama Masjid holding a piece of paper which bears the message: "I am a citizen of India and I stand with secular values of our Constitution. I will write against communal mob lynching of Muslims in our country #CitizensAgainstMobLynching."



An appeal to the citizens of India to change their profile pictures as protest mob lynching. #NotInMyName#ProfileAgainstMobLynching pic.twitter.com/OY4zb8wuq7

— Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) June 27, 2017

She posted the picture in June along with a caption urging people to change their profile pictures in protest against mob lynching.

The Facebook and Twitter accounts of the Pakistan Defence Forum, however, shared a morphed picture that replaced the original message with: “I am an Indian, but I hate India, because India is a colonial nation that has occupied nations such as Nagas, Kashmiris, Manipuris, Hyderabad, Junagard, Sikkim, Mizoram, Goa."

The image was first brought to the notice of former vice-president of JNU Students' Union, Shehla Rashid, who asked Twitterati to report the image.

Image posted by Pakistan Defence Forum. The message currently displayed by Facebook and Twitter account of the forum (below).

Kawalpreet also hit out against Pakistan Defence Forum and said, "The message of the picture shouldn't be lost in these dark times. No nation wants lynching and killings. Only bigots want hate." She thanked the people who reported the accounts to the social media giants.

Pakistan Defence Forum is better known by its website url of 'defence.pk' and describes itself as "one-stop resource for Pakistan defence, strategic affairs, security issues, world defence and military affairs”. The forum has retired and serving Pakistani military personnel as its members but is not an official website of the armed forces.