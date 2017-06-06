Orlando shooting: Six dead including gunman in US workplace

Five persons, including a woman, were killed at a workplace in the US city of Orlando when a disgruntled former employee went on a shooting spree before killing himself.

The incident happened at Fiamma, a business on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road near Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said, calling it a "tragic incident".

Four died at the scene of business. One victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The 45-year-old shooter — a former "disgruntled employee" who was fired in April — then killed himself, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

"OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilised. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained," the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Seven people were rescued.