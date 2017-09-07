Order allowing US to sanction countries trading with N Korea ready for Trump to sign: Mnuchin

Moneycontrol News

The United States’ Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin Thursday said he has prepared an executive order that would permit Donald Trump to impose sanctions on any country that continues to trade with North Korea.

"I have an executive order prepared that's ready to go to the President that would authorize me to stop doing trade, put sanctions on anybody that does trade with North Korea, and the President will consider that at the appropriate time once he gives the UN time to act," Mnuchin reportedly told reporters while addressing them on Air Force One.

Mnuchin’s action comes after the US on Wednesday proposed to the United Nations a resolution that would include broad new sanctions on North Korea and freezing the assets of its leader Kim Jong-un.

"We believe we need to economically cut off North Korea while they do this action," Mnuchin said. "If we don't get those additional sanctions at the UN, Trump will consider the already-drafted executive action.”

On Sunday, North Korea announced it had conducted its sixth and largest-ever weapon test and that it was “complete success”. According to the readings of tremors caused in the region, this looked to be the most powerful weapon North Korea has tested till date.

The UN had already approved sanctions on North Korea less than a month ago, but Mnuchin said on Wednesday that additional sanctions were required. On Sunday, after news about the weapon test by North Korea broke, Trump had said he would consider stopping all trade with any country engaging in business with North Korea.

Currently, China is North Korea's largest trading partner, aborning over 90 percent of the country's exports. India is North Korea's second largest trading partner, while Pakistan is third. Burkina Faso and some other Asian countries make up the remainder of the list.