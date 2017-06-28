Only 22% of global citizens have faith in Donald Trump as world leader: Report

Moneycontrol News

Only a 22 percent of global citizens express confidence in US President Donald Trump as a world leader, with 35-49 percent of Indians having little faith in him as as global leader.

According to a Pew Research Centre report conducted across 37 countries globally, an average of 74 percent have little or no confidence in US President Donald Trump and his decisions concerning world affairs.

The poll uncovers that people define 'arrogance' as the defining characteristic of Trump, with 75 percent respondents across the 37 nations expressing such views. The characteristic traits of 'intolerance' and 'dangerous' have also been attributed to Donald Trump. A median of 65 percent of respondents have called Trump 'intolerant' across the globe.

Latin America and European nations are the most averse to Donald Trump and his policies, with only 14 percent in Latin America and 18 percent in Europe showing confidence in Trump and his policies. Mexico expresses the most discontent with only 5 percent showing confidence. Spain follows close behind at 7 percent.

Trump's policies since assuming the President's office have been the driving reason behind such dissatisfaction. The massive lack of confidence in Mexico might have a direct link to Trump's decision to build a border wall between Mexico and the US. A huge 94 percent of Mexicans disapprove of Trump's decision. Globally, only 16 percent approve Trump's decision to build the border wall.

Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord garnered a 71 percent disapproval globally. His decision to quit from the Trans Pacific partnership free-trade agreement as a first of the series of international trade agreements he proposes to cut ties with have been rejected by 72 percent globally, with the strongest opposition from Europe standing at 77 percent, according to the report.

Trump's ban on immigration from six major Muslim-dominated regions of Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen have also been hugely denounced worldwide with a median of 62 percent disapproving it. While Latin American and European nations show slightly higher rates of approval for the immigration ban, Muslim-dominated regions almost completely rejected such policies with Jordan, Lebanon and Senegal's rejection standing at 96 percent, 88 percent and 82 percent respectively.

A similar research conducted by Pew in 2009 showed a display of 64 percent confidence in Barrack Obama across the 37 countries. In 2007-2008, George W Bush had the confidence of 27 percent people worldwide, but Trump seemed to have hit the lowest this year.