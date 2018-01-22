App
Jan 22, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Number of minorities' voters in Pakistan increases to 2.99 million

The Election Commission of Pakistan documents that the Hindu voters have a dominating majority among all the minority communities with their number constituting half of the total non-Muslim voters in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of voters from the minority communities in Pakistan has increased to 2.99 million from 2.77 million after the 2013 general elections, with Hindus constituting half of the total non-Muslim voters, according to the recently concluded national census.

The Election Commission of Pakistan documents that the Hindu voters have a dominating majority among all the minority communities with their number (1.49 million) constituting half of the total non-Muslim voters in the country.

The Hindu voters are mostly concentrated in Sindh province where their number comes to over 1.39 million.

A total of 73,152 Hindu voters live in Punjab, 22,766 in Balochistan, 4,022 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 586 in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and 188 in Islamabad.

Christians form the second largest non-Muslim voters, totalling 1.32 million with over 1 million settled in Punjab followed by 209,083 in Sindh, 29,173 in Islamabad, 26,814 in KP, 16,279 in Balochistan and 1,345 in FATA.

The total number of Ahmadi voters in Pakistan is 119,749 of which 101,156 are living in Punjab, 14,855 in Sindh, 2,134 in Islamabad, 1,140 in KP, 451 in Balochistan and 13 in FATA.

Of the total 6,193 Sikh voters, 2,597 live in KP, 1,477 in Sindh, 1,157 in Punjab, 730 in FATA, 225 in Balochistan and seven in Islamabad.

Of the total 3,743 Parsi voters, 2,487 are from Sindh, 723 belong to KP, 254 to Punjab, 250 to Balochistan, 16 to FATA and 13 to Islamabad.

There are 1,643 Buddhist voters and most of them live in Sindh and Punjab. Among other religious communities, around 900 are Jews.

