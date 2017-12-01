App
Nov 30, 2017 10:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

North Korea's missile is advanced, but still some things to prove - South Korea president

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday a missile launched this week by North Korea was the most advanced of Pyongyang's arsenal, but said that the isolated state still needed to prove some technical details.

Reuters
On November 29, 2017, North Korea, following orders from its 'Supreme Leader' Kim Jong-un, tested its most powerful missile yet, the Hwasong-15, which has all of mainland US, India and global cities like Paris, London, Dubai, Barcelona, Sydney and Tokyo within its reach.
On November 29, 2017, North Korea, following orders from its ‘Supreme Leader’ Kim Jong-un, tested its most powerful missile yet, the Hwasong-15, which has all of mainland US, India and global cities like Paris, London, Dubai, Barcelona, Sydney and Tokyo within its reach.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday a missile launched this week by North Korea was the most advanced of Pyongyang's arsenal, but said that the isolated state still needed to prove some technical details.

Moon made the remarks during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it was unclear whether the North actually had the technology to miniaturise a nuclear warhead and that it still needed to prove other things, such as its re-entry technology.

Earlier, the United States warned North Korea's leadership it would be "utterly destroyed" if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the U.S. mainland within range, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

 

