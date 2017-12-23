North Korea vows to retaliate over US ransomware accusation

Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Monday that North Korea will be held accountable for May's WannaCry ransomware attack that infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide.
North Korea has described a US accusation that it was behind a ransomware attack as a "grave political provocation" and vowed to retaliate.
The North's Foreign Ministry repeated Thursday it had nothing to do with the attack. It said it will never tolerate such "reckless" US claims but didn't say how it would respond.