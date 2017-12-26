App
Dec 26, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

North Korea UN ambassador demands US prove ransomware claim

The North's UN ambassador in charge of US-related issues says North Korea believes Washington is using the allegation to create an "extremely confrontational atmosphere."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (Reuters)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (Reuters)

A North Korean ambassador to the United Nations says the US claim that Pyongyang was behind the Wannacry ransomware attack earlier this year is a baseless provocation and demanded Washington back up its accusations with evidence.

The North's UN ambassador in charge of US-related issues says North Korea believes Washington is using the allegation to create an "extremely confrontational atmosphere."

Pak Song Il told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from New York late today: "If they are so sure, show us the evidence."

The WannaCry ransomware attack infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide and crippled parts of Britain's National Health Service in May.

