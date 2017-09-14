North Korea threatens to sink Japan and turn US to 'ashes and darkness'

Moneycontrol News

North Korea has threatened to sink Japan and turn the US to ‘ashes and darkness’ after the UN Security Council approved a fresh round of sanctions on the hermit nation after it tested a nuclear bomb earlier this month.

The Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, which oversees North Korea’s relations with the outside world, said that the US should “be beaten to death as a stick is fit for a rabid dog". The statement was published in a report by North Korea's official news agency KCNA.

Accusing the US of perpetrating the sanctions, the committee said, “Now is the time to annihilate the US imperialist aggressors. Let's reduce the US mainland into ashes and darkness. Let's vent our spite with the mobilisation of all retaliation means which have been prepared till now. These are voices of the Korean army and people.”

Threatening to sink Japan for ‘enraging’ Pyongyang, the committee said that even after the missile being fired over it, it has not come to senses.

“A telling blow should be dealt to them who have not yet come to senses after the launch of our ICBM over the Japanese archipelago. The four islands of the archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche.” Juche is the ideology propagated by the founder of the country Kim Il-sung, which puts emphasis on self-reliance.

“Japan is no longer needed to exist near us,” the committee added.

This is the first time that North Korea has explicitly threatened Japan since it fired a ballistic missile over the country.

The UNSC, in a unanimous decision, supported the resolution sanctioning ban on North Korean textile imports and restrictions on oil exports to the country. The resolution was drafted by the US.