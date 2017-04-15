App
Apr 15, 2017 10:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

North Korea prepared to respond to any nuclear attack in kind: No. 2 official

"We're prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and we are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks," Choe Ryong-Hae said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea is prepared to respond to any nuclear attack by the United States in kind, the country's number two official said today.

"We're prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and we are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks," Choe Ryong-Hae said in a speech at a ceremony before a large military parade started, which was broadcast live by the North's Korean Central TV.

