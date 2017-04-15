Apr 15, 2017 10:34 AM IST | Source: PTI
North Korea prepared to respond to any nuclear attack in kind: No. 2 official
North Korea is prepared to respond to any nuclear attack by the United States in kind, the country's number two official said today."We're prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and we are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks," Choe Ryong-Hae said in a speech at a ceremony before a large military parade started, which was broadcast live by the North's Korean Central TV.