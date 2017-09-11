North Korea News LIVE: UN Security Council to vote on new North Korea sanctions Monday afternoon

A CNBC report from earlier today has talked about how the THAAD anti-missile defence systems deployed in South Korea by the United States may not be enough to protect the country's capital. Seoul, which is only around 20 miles from the North Korean border, is out of the THAAD's range and therefore, any missiles fired at Seoul could not be shot down.
Also, even if the THAAD systems are deployed in the Seoul metropolitan area, they may not be able to shoot down multiple missiles headed their way. Even if it is one missile but fired at a low height and high velocity, it would become nearly impossible for the THAAD to stop it.
Sep 11, 12:45 PM (IST)
According to a report by Singapore-based Straits Times, the Chinese government has instructed state-owned banks to suspend transactions through accounts held by North Koreans, thereby making trade between the two countries nearly impossible.
Sep 11, 11:47 AM (IST)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today called for a boosting of the country's defence forces in light of the rising North Korean threat. In a speech to senior officers of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces Abe said, "No one else will protect you if you don't have the mindset of protecting yourself. We have to take all appropriate measures against (incidents such as) North Korea's missile launch over Japan."
The Prime Minister has asked Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera to to draw up a blueprint for Japan's medium-term defence strategy.
Sep 11, 10:58 AM (IST)
According to some diplomats, the United Nations Security Council is likely to vote on a watered-down US-drafted resolution to impose new sanctions on North Korea over its latest nuclear test on Monday afternoon. However, it was unclear whether China and Russia would support it.
Sep 11, 09:43 AM (IST)
British Deputy Minister for Diplomacy Michael Oren has asked what the world intends to do about Iran aiding North Korea in its advances in nuclear weapon technolog. British officials recently compiled a list of countries that were suspected to be co-conspirators with North Korea and Iran was at the top of the list. The list also included Russia.
The officials had said that it was implausible that North Korea could have developed all its weapons without outside help. "“North Korean scientists are people of some ability, but clearly they’re not doing it entirely in a vacuum,” a minister in the government was quoted as saying.
Sep 11, 08:09 AM (IST)
With the intention of gaining another ally in Asia to help curb North Korea's nuclear weapons program, US President Donald Trump will be hosting Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The meeting is scheduled to take place later this week, despite the US Department of Justice (DoJ) just starting a criminal probe into funds allegedly diverted from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
Sep 11, 07:58 AM (IST)
According to some media reports, North Korea seems to be preparing for yet another nuclear weapons test. Workers have reportedly started repairing an underground missile launch pad in Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province. Sources told Radio Free Asia, who reported the story, that the regime is replacing an old Paektusan-1 or Taepodong-1 missile with a new Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile.
Sep 11, 07:56 AM (IST)
A Russian yacht has been seized in the Sea of Japan by a North Korean coast guard boat and is currently underway to North Korea. Another yacht has reportedly gone missing in the same area. Both yachts were headed to South Korea to participate in an international yacht racing event.
Sep 11, 07:49 AM (IST)
Meanwhile, top Chinese government officials believe that US holds the key to ending the North Korean crisis. Both China and US have agreed that they need to work toward ridding North Korea of its nuclear arsenal but have expressed different opinions about how it should be dealt with. While the US has repeatedly urged China to step in and end the crisis by using its leverage as North Korea's largest trading partner, China does not want to invite catastrophe by triggering an unwanted response from Kim Jon-un's regime.
Sep 11, 07:45 AM (IST)
"The forthcoming measures to be taken by the DPRK will cause the US the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history," the North Korean foreign ministry said in a statement. "The world will witness how the DPRK tames the US gangsters by taking (a) series of action tougher than they have ever envisaged."
Sep 11, 07:39 AM (IST)
What happened overnight?
North Korea has said that the United States would pay a ‘due price’ for spearheading a United Nations Security Council resolution against its latest nuclear test.
The United States wants the Security Council to impose an oil embargo on the North, halt its key export of textiles and subject leader Kim Jong Un to financial and travel ban, according to a draft resolution. The North’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said the US was ‘going frantic’ to manipulate the Security Council over Pyongyang’s nuclear test, which it said was part of ‘legitimate self-defensive measures.’
Sep 10, 12:39 PM (IST)
Suggesting Iran style nuclear talks with North Korea, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a newspaper she would be prepared to become involved in a diplomatic initiative to end the North Korean nuclear and missiles programme, according to Reuters.
Sep 10, 12:10 PM (IST)
Japan has backed the US push for the United Nations Security Council to vote Monday on another round of sanction on North Korea. It said that Pyongyang’s nuclear program poses the most serious threat since World War II. The US-presented draft resolution calls for an oil embargo on North Korea, an assets freeze on its leader Kim Jong-un, a ban on textiles and an end to payments of North Korean guest workers.
Sep 10, 11:59 AM (IST)
Welcome to another day of live updates on the North Korean crisis. According to The Guardian, on Sunday, the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hosted a "huge" celebration party in order to congratulate the scientists and engineers involved in its sixth and biggest nuclear test a week ago.
Sep 09, 08:59 PM (IST)
It has been confirmed that Japan will host the North Korean football team in Tokyo on December 9 for the opener of the East Asian championship. The tie is expected to be politically charged since Japan recently joined a host of other countries in condemning North Korea for conducting its sixth, and most powerful yet, nuclear weapon test on Sunday.
Sep 09, 08:55 PM (IST)
According to media reports, the Japanese Air Self Defence Force and US Air Force today conducted more exercises over the East China Sea, just south of the Korean Peninsula. The exercises were conducted amidst growing tension about another possible nuclear test by North Korea and involved 2 Japanese F-15 fighter jets and 2 US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers.
The B-1B Lancer is an aircraft that has the capability to carry nuclear weapons and was earlier earmarked for nuclear strikes only. However, since 1995, this aircraft has only been used as a conventional heavy bomber and no longer carries nuclear weapons.
Sep 09, 05:58 PM (IST)
Two North Korea propaganda channels on YouTube have been shut down by the video streaming website for violating its community guidelines.
Numerous US-based North Korea experts, who often relied on these channels for information on the goings-on in North Korea, have urged YouTube to revoke its decision keeping national security in mind.
Sep 09, 04:07 PM (IST)
The BBC has reportedly dragged itself into North Korea's crosshairs by announcing that it will shortly be launching a Korean language news service to be broadcast in North Korea, despite Kim Jong-un's regime asking it to back down.
BBC officials admitted that they were expecting a reaction like this but said they wouldn't give in to Pyongyang's demands.
Sep 09, 12:51 PM (IST)
North Koreans on Saturday celebrated another public holiday with familiar routines, laying flowers and bowing in front of statues and portraits of past leaders while the outside world kept a close watch amid speculations that another missile test is near, reports ABC News. South Korea's government earlier said North Korea could potentially mark the 69th founding anniversary with its third test of a developmental intercontinental ballistic missile.
The US will be seeking a vote Monday on a draft UN Security Council resolution on North Korea, as it pushes for fresh sanctions against the regime after its recent nuclear test, reports Bloomberg.
Sep 09, 09:02 AM (IST)
South Korea looks like it is prepared for any possible missile test by North Korea even as the dictatorship country will be marking its founding anniversary today --only days after its sixth and largest nuclear test, reports the Telegraph.
Sep 09, 08:57 AM (IST)
In a strong message to Mexico, North Korea’s ambassador to the country said its tensions with the United States were not Mexico City’s business after President Enrique Pena Nieto ordered that he leave the country in protest over Pyongyang’s nuclear tests. Read in full.
Sep 08, 10:23 PM (IST)
North Korea's Day of the Foundation of the Republic, a public holiday, is on Saturday, September 9, and global investors will be watching closely for any bold move from the nation.
Some prognosticators think the North Korean version of the United States' Independence Day this weekend will bring another missile test, reported TheStreet.
The last nuclear test North Korea conducted was Sept. 9, 2016 — Foundation Day last year.
The country conducted a test on Foundation Day a year ago which yielded an explosion equivalent to 10 kilotons of TNT, according to a statement from South Korean officials at the time, and triggered a magnitude 5 artificial tremor.
Sep 08, 09:42 PM (IST)
North Korea on Friday called US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley a "political prostitute" and derided her as "crazily swishing her skirt" after Haley said the rogue regime was "begging for war", reported Fox News.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency described Haley’s comments to the UN Sunday as a “hysteric fit.”
“Nikki should be careful with her tongue though she might be a blind fool,” KCNA said. “The US administration will have to pay a dear price for her tongue-lashing."
Sep 08, 08:13 PM (IST)
Mexico on Thursday ordered North Korea’s ambassador to leave the country in 72 hours in response to the Asian nation’s latest nuclear tests, reports Bloomberg.
Ambassador Kim Hyong Gil was declared persona non grata and will have to vacate the embassy in Mexico City, the Foreign Ministry said in an e-mailed statement. Mexico said it absolutely rejects North Korea’s nuclear activity, calling it a serious risk to peace and international security and a growing threat to the region, including its "fundamental allies" of Japan and South Korea.
The expulsion comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration presses countries to cut diplomatic and economic ties with Kim Jong Un’s regime over the nation’s missile and nuclear weapons program.
The US wants the United Nations Security Council to tighten economic sanctions at a meeting on Sept. 11. The US is circulating a draft resolution at the UN that would bar crude oil shipments to North Korea, ban the nation’s exports of textiles and prohibit employment of its guest workers by other countries, according to a diplomat at the world body.
Sep 08, 06:25 PM (IST)
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un will escape to a vast complex of underground tunnels if a nuclear war breaks out — with a huge supply of his favourite cheese, reports news.com.au.
And a military expert says that if the brutal leader of the Stalinist regime does go underground he will be harder to take out than 9/11 terror mastermind Osama bin Laden.
The luxury-loving tyrant’s passion for emmental is believed to have been sparked when he studied at a university in Switzerland.
Now a North Korea expert says it is likely Kim has ordered staff to stockpile supplies of the cheese if he is forced to flee into North Korea’s vast network of subterranean passages in the event of war.
Sep 08, 04:13 PM (IST)
Leaders of 18 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, today signed a declaration which officially termed North Korea as a threat to not only Guam but the entire wider region. The signatories vowed to strip away the registration of any North Korean fishing boats they may have on their books, while New Zealand and Australia will help the other Pacific states to sniff out North Korean ships moving under the radar and reduce the costs involved for everyone.
Sep 08, 04:07 PM (IST)
With tensions in the Korean Peninsula rising everyday, the question of whether India has to worry about North Korea's nuclear advancements is being asked by a lot of people. To make things clear, North Korea and Pakistan have been allies for a long time now when it comes to nuclear weapon technology. Like North Korea, Pakistan too is making rapid advancements in the field of nuclear warfare and is believed to have more nuclear warheads than India does.
So even if India may not have to worry about North Korea being direct threat, the possibility of Pakistan acquiring a Hydrogen bomb from the rogue nation is certainly worrisome for India.
highlights
The government on Wednesday again upgraded its estimated size of North Korea’s latest nuclear test to a yield of around 160 kilotons — more than 10 times the size of the Hiroshima bomb — as a leading member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said the country should debate the deploying of U.S. atomic weapons on Japanese soil, reports The Japan Times.
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera called Sunday’s nuclear test “vastly greater” than previous North Korean nuclear tests.
“(North Korea) is evolving not just their ballistic missiles but also their nuclear technology,” he added.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has said that North Korea is believed to be moving an ICBM. It said that the missile's projectile and how it was being transported was unclear.
A CNBC report from earlier today has talked about how the THAAD anti-missile defence systems deployed in South Korea by the United States may not be enough to protect the country's capital. Seoul, which is only around 20 miles from the North Korean border, is out of the THAAD's range and therefore, any missiles fired at Seoul could not be shot down.
Also, even if the THAAD systems are deployed in the Seoul metropolitan area, they may not be able to shoot down multiple missiles headed their way. Even if it is one missile but fired at a low height and high velocity, it would become nearly impossible for the THAAD to stop it.
According to a report by Singapore-based Straits Times, the Chinese government has instructed state-owned banks to suspend transactions through accounts held by North Koreans, thereby making trade between the two countries nearly impossible.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today called for a boosting of the country's defence forces in light of the rising North Korean threat. In a speech to senior officers of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces Abe said, "No one else will protect you if you don't have the mindset of protecting yourself. We have to take all appropriate measures against (incidents such as) North Korea's missile launch over Japan."
The Prime Minister has asked Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera to to draw up a blueprint for Japan's medium-term defence strategy.
According to some diplomats, the United Nations Security Council is likely to vote on a watered-down US-drafted resolution to impose new sanctions on North Korea over its latest nuclear test on Monday afternoon. However, it was unclear whether China and Russia would support it.
British Deputy Minister for Diplomacy Michael Oren has asked what the world intends to do about Iran aiding North Korea in its advances in nuclear weapon technolog. British officials recently compiled a list of countries that were suspected to be co-conspirators with North Korea and Iran was at the top of the list. The list also included Russia.
The officials had said that it was implausible that North Korea could have developed all its weapons without outside help. "“North Korean scientists are people of some ability, but clearly they’re not doing it entirely in a vacuum,” a minister in the government was quoted as saying.
With the intention of gaining another ally in Asia to help curb North Korea's nuclear weapons program, US President Donald Trump will be hosting Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The meeting is scheduled to take place later this week, despite the US Department of Justice (DoJ) just starting a criminal probe into funds allegedly diverted from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
According to some media reports, North Korea seems to be preparing for yet another nuclear weapons test. Workers have reportedly started repairing an underground missile launch pad in Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province. Sources told Radio Free Asia, who reported the story, that the regime is replacing an old Paektusan-1 or Taepodong-1 missile with a new Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile.
A Russian yacht has been seized in the Sea of Japan by a North Korean coast guard boat and is currently underway to North Korea. Another yacht has reportedly gone missing in the same area. Both yachts were headed to South Korea to participate in an international yacht racing event.
Meanwhile, top Chinese government officials believe that US holds the key to ending the North Korean crisis. Both China and US have agreed that they need to work toward ridding North Korea of its nuclear arsenal but have expressed different opinions about how it should be dealt with. While the US has repeatedly urged China to step in and end the crisis by using its leverage as North Korea's largest trading partner, China does not want to invite catastrophe by triggering an unwanted response from Kim Jon-un's regime.
"The forthcoming measures to be taken by the DPRK will cause the US the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history," the North Korean foreign ministry said in a statement. "The world will witness how the DPRK tames the US gangsters by taking (a) series of action tougher than they have ever envisaged."
What happened overnight?
North Korea has said that the United States would pay a ‘due price’ for spearheading a United Nations Security Council resolution against its latest nuclear test.
The United States wants the Security Council to impose an oil embargo on the North, halt its key export of textiles and subject leader Kim Jong Un to financial and travel ban, according to a draft resolution. The North’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said the US was ‘going frantic’ to manipulate the Security Council over Pyongyang’s nuclear test, which it said was part of ‘legitimate self-defensive measures.’
Suggesting Iran style nuclear talks with North Korea, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a newspaper she would be prepared to become involved in a diplomatic initiative to end the North Korean nuclear and missiles programme, according to Reuters.
Japan has backed the US push for the United Nations Security Council to vote Monday on another round of sanction on North Korea. It said that Pyongyang’s nuclear program poses the most serious threat since World War II. The US-presented draft resolution calls for an oil embargo on North Korea, an assets freeze on its leader Kim Jong-un, a ban on textiles and an end to payments of North Korean guest workers.
Welcome to another day of live updates on the North Korean crisis. According to The Guardian, on Sunday, the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hosted a "huge" celebration party in order to congratulate the scientists and engineers involved in its sixth and biggest nuclear test a week ago.
It has been confirmed that Japan will host the North Korean football team in Tokyo on December 9 for the opener of the East Asian championship. The tie is expected to be politically charged since Japan recently joined a host of other countries in condemning North Korea for conducting its sixth, and most powerful yet, nuclear weapon test on Sunday.
According to media reports, the Japanese Air Self Defence Force and US Air Force today conducted more exercises over the East China Sea, just south of the Korean Peninsula. The exercises were conducted amidst growing tension about another possible nuclear test by North Korea and involved 2 Japanese F-15 fighter jets and 2 US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers.
The B-1B Lancer is an aircraft that has the capability to carry nuclear weapons and was earlier earmarked for nuclear strikes only. However, since 1995, this aircraft has only been used as a conventional heavy bomber and no longer carries nuclear weapons.
Two North Korea propaganda channels on YouTube have been shut down by the video streaming website for violating its community guidelines.
Numerous US-based North Korea experts, who often relied on these channels for information on the goings-on in North Korea, have urged YouTube to revoke its decision keeping national security in mind.
The BBC has reportedly dragged itself into North Korea's crosshairs by announcing that it will shortly be launching a Korean language news service to be broadcast in North Korea, despite Kim Jong-un's regime asking it to back down.
BBC officials admitted that they were expecting a reaction like this but said they wouldn't give in to Pyongyang's demands.
North Koreans on Saturday celebrated another public holiday with familiar routines, laying flowers and bowing in front of statues and portraits of past leaders while the outside world kept a close watch amid speculations that another missile test is near, reports ABC News. South Korea's government earlier said North Korea could potentially mark the 69th founding anniversary with its third test of a developmental intercontinental ballistic missile.
The state media in North Korea marks the nation's founding anniversary today with calls for a nuclear arms buildup, in defiance of mounting international sanctions.
The US will be seeking a vote Monday on a draft UN Security Council resolution on North Korea, as it pushes for fresh sanctions against the regime after its recent nuclear test, reports Bloomberg.
South Korea looks like it is prepared for any possible missile test by North Korea even as the dictatorship country will be marking its founding anniversary today --only days after its sixth and largest nuclear test, reports the Telegraph.
In a strong message to Mexico, North Korea’s ambassador to the country said its tensions with the United States were not Mexico City’s business after President Enrique Pena Nieto ordered that he leave the country in protest over Pyongyang’s nuclear tests. Read in full.
North Korea's Day of the Foundation of the Republic, a public holiday, is on Saturday, September 9, and global investors will be watching closely for any bold move from the nation.
Some prognosticators think the North Korean version of the United States' Independence Day this weekend will bring another missile test, reported TheStreet.
The last nuclear test North Korea conducted was Sept. 9, 2016 — Foundation Day last year.
The country conducted a test on Foundation Day a year ago which yielded an explosion equivalent to 10 kilotons of TNT, according to a statement from South Korean officials at the time, and triggered a magnitude 5 artificial tremor.
North Korea on Friday called US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley a "political prostitute" and derided her as "crazily swishing her skirt" after Haley said the rogue regime was "begging for war", reported Fox News.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency described Haley’s comments to the UN Sunday as a “hysteric fit.”
“Nikki should be careful with her tongue though she might be a blind fool,” KCNA said. “The US administration will have to pay a dear price for her tongue-lashing."
Mexico on Thursday ordered North Korea’s ambassador to leave the country in 72 hours in response to the Asian nation’s latest nuclear tests, reports Bloomberg.
Ambassador Kim Hyong Gil was declared persona non grata and will have to vacate the embassy in Mexico City, the Foreign Ministry said in an e-mailed statement. Mexico said it absolutely rejects North Korea’s nuclear activity, calling it a serious risk to peace and international security and a growing threat to the region, including its "fundamental allies" of Japan and South Korea.
The expulsion comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration presses countries to cut diplomatic and economic ties with Kim Jong Un’s regime over the nation’s missile and nuclear weapons program.
The US wants the United Nations Security Council to tighten economic sanctions at a meeting on Sept. 11. The US is circulating a draft resolution at the UN that would bar crude oil shipments to North Korea, ban the nation’s exports of textiles and prohibit employment of its guest workers by other countries, according to a diplomat at the world body.
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un will escape to a vast complex of underground tunnels if a nuclear war breaks out — with a huge supply of his favourite cheese, reports news.com.au.
And a military expert says that if the brutal leader of the Stalinist regime does go underground he will be harder to take out than 9/11 terror mastermind Osama bin Laden.
The luxury-loving tyrant’s passion for emmental is believed to have been sparked when he studied at a university in Switzerland.
Now a North Korea expert says it is likely Kim has ordered staff to stockpile supplies of the cheese if he is forced to flee into North Korea’s vast network of subterranean passages in the event of war.
Leaders of 18 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, today signed a declaration which officially termed North Korea as a threat to not only Guam but the entire wider region. The signatories vowed to strip away the registration of any North Korean fishing boats they may have on their books, while New Zealand and Australia will help the other Pacific states to sniff out North Korean ships moving under the radar and reduce the costs involved for everyone.
With tensions in the Korean Peninsula rising everyday, the question of whether India has to worry about North Korea's nuclear advancements is being asked by a lot of people. To make things clear, North Korea and Pakistan have been allies for a long time now when it comes to nuclear weapon technology. Like North Korea, Pakistan too is making rapid advancements in the field of nuclear warfare and is believed to have more nuclear warheads than India does.
So even if India may not have to worry about North Korea being direct threat, the possibility of Pakistan acquiring a Hydrogen bomb from the rogue nation is certainly worrisome for India.