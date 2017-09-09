North Korea News LIVE: N Korea prepares for Foundation Day, some predict another test

North Korea's Day of the Foundation of the Republic, a public holiday, is on Saturday, September 9, and global investors will be watching closely for any bold move from the nation.
Some prognosticators think the North Korean version of the United States' Independence Day this weekend will bring another missile test, reported TheStreet.
The last nuclear test North Korea conducted was Sept. 9, 2016 — Foundation Day last year.
The country conducted a test on Foundation Day a year ago which yielded an explosion equivalent to 10 kilotons of TNT, according to a statement from South Korean officials at the time, and triggered a magnitude 5 artificial tremor.
Sep 08, 09:42 PM (IST)
North Korea on Friday called US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley a "political prostitute" and derided her as "crazily swishing her skirt" after Haley said the rogue regime was "begging for war", reported Fox News.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency described Haley’s comments to the UN Sunday as a “hysteric fit.”
“Nikki should be careful with her tongue though she might be a blind fool,” KCNA said. “The US administration will have to pay a dear price for her tongue-lashing."
Sep 08, 08:13 PM (IST)
Mexico on Thursday ordered North Korea’s ambassador to leave the country in 72 hours in response to the Asian nation’s latest nuclear tests, reports Bloomberg.
Ambassador Kim Hyong Gil was declared persona non grata and will have to vacate the embassy in Mexico City, the Foreign Ministry said in an e-mailed statement. Mexico said it absolutely rejects North Korea’s nuclear activity, calling it a serious risk to peace and international security and a growing threat to the region, including its "fundamental allies" of Japan and South Korea.
The expulsion comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration presses countries to cut diplomatic and economic ties with Kim Jong Un’s regime over the nation’s missile and nuclear weapons program.
The US wants the United Nations Security Council to tighten economic sanctions at a meeting on Sept. 11. The US is circulating a draft resolution at the UN that would bar crude oil shipments to North Korea, ban the nation’s exports of textiles and prohibit employment of its guest workers by other countries, according to a diplomat at the world body.
Sep 08, 06:25 PM (IST)
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un will escape to a vast complex of underground tunnels if a nuclear war breaks out — with a huge supply of his favourite cheese, reports news.com.au.
And a military expert says that if the brutal leader of the Stalinist regime does go underground he will be harder to take out than 9/11 terror mastermind Osama bin Laden.
The luxury-loving tyrant’s passion for emmental is believed to have been sparked when he studied at a university in Switzerland.
Now a North Korea expert says it is likely Kim has ordered staff to stockpile supplies of the cheese if he is forced to flee into North Korea’s vast network of subterranean passages in the event of war.
Sep 08, 04:13 PM (IST)
Leaders of 18 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, today signed a declaration which officially termed North Korea as a threat to not only Guam but the entire wider region. The signatories vowed to strip away the registration of any North Korean fishing boats they may have on their books, while New Zealand and Australia will help the other Pacific states to sniff out North Korean ships moving under the radar and reduce the costs involved for everyone.
Sep 08, 04:07 PM (IST)
With tensions in the Korean Peninsula rising everyday, the question of whether India has to worry about North Korea's nuclear advancements is being asked by a lot of people. To make things clear, North Korea and Pakistan have been allies for a long time now when it comes to nuclear weapon technology. Like North Korea, Pakistan too is making rapid advancements in the field of nuclear warfare and is believed to have more nuclear warheads than India does.
So even if India may not have to worry about North Korea being direct threat, the possibility of Pakistan acquiring a Hydrogen bomb from the rogue nation is certainly worrisome for India.
Sep 08, 03:28 PM (IST)
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the international community to increase pressure on North Korea in the hope that it would result in bringing the rogue nation back to the negotiating table.
Sep 08, 02:59 PM (IST)
Sweden has urged its citizens to refrain from unnecessary trips to North Korea following the country's sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date. The Scandinavian country is the latest of a number of countries to issue such warnings to their citizens over the last week.
Sep 08, 02:10 PM (IST)
Chinese President Xi Jinping told French President Emmanuel Macron today that he hoped France could play a "constructive role" in restarting talks on North Korea, days after the rogue nation conducted its sixth nuclear test.
Sep 08, 01:49 PM (IST)
In the latest in a series of controversial comments, US President reportedly called South Korean President Moon Jae-in "a beggar" because of his repeated calls for dialogue with North Korea. The comment was reportedly made during a phone conversation between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Sep 08, 01:41 PM (IST)
According to reports in the New Zealand media, a New Zealand-led proposal to cut off North Korea's ability to operate in Pacific waters has just been accepted by leaders at the Pacific Island Forum. The move will see New Zealand help identify North Korean fishing and cargo vessels that fly under the radar using flags of small Pacific states - and get them deregistered.
Sep 08, 01:41 PM (IST)
According to reports in the South Korean media, the South Korean military is considering introducing ship-based Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors to make up for shortcomings of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery that was fully deployed here on Thursday.
Sep 08, 01:06 PM (IST)
The Japanese are reportedly very concerned following Pyongyang's announcement that it has developed an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon that could paralyze the country's electronics and power grids. And EMP weapon generates an electromagnetic pulse by detonating a bomb at a height of over 400 kilometres. This does not kill anyone directly but damanges electronics, telecom networks and other social infrastructure.
Sep 08, 12:19 PM (IST)
Amid rising tensions in the Korean Peninsula, safe haven assets like gold have seen increased buying. Gold hit a one year high of USD 1,353.12 per ounce on Friday.
Sep 08, 12:00 PM (IST)
Bloomberg has reported, citing a report by US-based North Korea analyst organisation NK Pro, that the possibility of North Korea deciding to test-fire yet another intercontinental ballistic missile or nuclear weapon on Saturday is remote. An analysis of provocations in the past has revealed that there is little correlation between North Korea's nuclear weapons tests and key holidays and anniversaries in the country. Read here.
Sep 08, 11:33 AM (IST)
According to media reports, a Chinese customs office in the border region has closed its gates to North Korea since September 4. Chinese businessmen and merchants staying in North Korea had been notified beforehand. The move is being perceived as a warning to North Korea after the rogue nation conducted its sixth, and most powerful, nuclear weapons test on Sunday.
Sep 08, 11:29 AM (IST)
A poll conducted by Reuters on Friday revealed that a majority of South Koreans do not believe that North Korea will start a war. According to the findings of the poll, 58 percent of South Koreans believed that there was no possibility of North Korea starting a war, while only 37 percent believed that it would.
Sep 08, 10:52 AM (IST)
Sep 08, 10:12 AM (IST)
India is now worried that given Pakistan and North Korea's secret 'I scratch your back, you scratch mine' understanding, under the benign guidance of China, Pakistan's own nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are only going to benefit now that North Korea has successfully developed the technology by itself.
Sep 08, 09:46 AM (IST)
Evan Osnos of the New Yorker travelled to Pyongyang and has written a wonderful piece on the risk of nuclear war with North Korea. Read it here.
Sep 08, 09:21 AM (IST)
Diplomats from the United Nations have reportedly said that the United States is determined to have a vote at the United Nations Security Council on Monday on imposing tougher sanctions on North Korea. The diplomats, however, did not rule out the possibility of either China or Russia deciding to veto the decision.
Sep 08, 08:58 AM (IST)
China has detected higher level of radiation near the North Korean border, according to nuclear threat watchdog DEFCON Warning Systems.
Sep 08, 08:09 AM (IST)
The US Army reportedly wants its troops deployed in South Korea to train for a potential attack with the use of hazardous materials, which could be either radioactive or chemical. It is expected to be a two-week training course, taught on-site at the US Camp Humphreys base in South Korea. The US has around 25,000 troops deployed in South Korea, at some 80 sites across the country.
Sep 08, 07:53 AM (IST)
What happened overnight?
South Korea has maintained that it expects North Korea to test-fire yet another intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday. In a press briefing at the White House, US President Donald Trump said that the US military has never been stronger and is armed with the best equipment in the world. "Hopefully we're not going to have to use it on North Korea. If we do use it on North Korea, it will be a very sad day for North Korea," Trump said.
Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping joined hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to call for tougher sanctions on North Korea. After speaking to each other over the phone, the two premiers concluded that the test conducted by North Korea on Sunday represented a significant danger to the security of the entire region and a serious violation of international law. "Both interlocutors called for a tightening of the sanctions against North Korea," Merkel's spokesperson Steffen Seibert said.
Sep 07, 09:47 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the two leaders “decisively condemned” North Korean weapons tests.
“We decisively condemned North Korea’s launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan’s territory on August 28, as well as the new nuclear tests conducted on September 3,” Putin said in a statement.
Putin reiterated that the crisis around North Korea should be resolved only by political means, and that it posed a threat to peace and stability in the region.
He called for it to be resolved through a road map proposed by Moscow and Beijing.
It is not even a week since North Korea fired its sixth nuclear test. Now, South Korea says that its neighbor may fire an intercontinental ballistic missile this weekend. South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon suggested that Kim Jong Un could order a launch on Saturday, which is the 64th anniversary of the totalitarian regime's founding. Read it here.
Sep 07, 06:59 PM (IST)
So, what did North Koreans do after testing their hydrogen bomb? They celebrated by filling hte streets of Pyongyang on Wednesday, reports Newsweek.
The government on Wednesday again upgraded its estimated size of North Korea’s latest nuclear test to a yield of around 160 kilotons — more than 10 times the size of the Hiroshima bomb — as a leading member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said the country should debate the deploying of U.S. atomic weapons on Japanese soil, reports The Japan Times.
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera called Sunday’s nuclear test “vastly greater” than previous North Korean nuclear tests.
“(North Korea) is evolving not just their ballistic missiles but also their nuclear technology,” he added.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has said that North Korea is believed to be moving an ICBM. It said that the missile's projectile and how it was being transported was unclear.
