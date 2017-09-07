North Korea News LIVE: UN Secretary General calls for unity between US, China and Russia

It is not even a week since North Korea fired its sixth nuclear test. Now, South Korea says that its neighbor may fire an intercontinental ballistic missile this weekend. South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon suggested that Kim Jong Un could order a launch on Saturday, which is the 64th anniversary of the totalitarian regime's founding. Read it here.
Sep 07, 06:59 PM (IST)
So, what did North Koreans do after testing their hydrogen bomb? They celebrated by filling hte streets of Pyongyang on Wednesday, reports Newsweek.
Sep 07, 05:52 PM (IST)
North Korea breaks its silence. It has vowed to take the fight to US if more sanctions are placed over its missile programme. It has called Washington a war-monger. Read it here.
Sep 07, 05:20 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been vocal about the North Korean crisis. He predicted a 'global catastrophe' if North Korea didn't respond to diplomacy. Later, a more despairing Putin said it may be 'impossible' to solve the situation. And now, Putin has said that the US could be adding fuel to Pyongyang's fire, if it keeps its pressure on North Korea. Read it here on CNN.
Sep 07, 04:49 PM (IST)
An opinion piece in CNN.com written by Nic Robertson says that making North Korea fall to its knees will be harder with broken diplomacy. Read it in full here.
Sep 07, 03:40 PM (IST)
As both US and North Korea seem to be on collision course, many people have started asking what this means for them. Wall Street, however, has chosen to ignore the elephant in the room. MarketWatch has published an interesting read on how investors are living in denial about the risk of war with North Korea. Read it here.
Sep 07, 03:31 PM (IST)
15.30 The Russian President's comment comes after North Korea’s Minister of External Economic Relations Kim Yong-jae said earlier today that his country will introduce strong countermeasures against the United States' attempts to exert pressure through sanctions.
"Attempts to use unprecedented aggressive sanctions and pressure to intimidate us and make us reverse our course, are a huge mistake," Kim had said. "The United States should by all means keep in mind the nuclear status of our country, who owns nuclear and hydrogen bombs, and intercontinental ballistic missiles."
Sep 07, 03:26 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin once again urged the US to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis in the Korean Peninsula and said that by increasing pressure through sanctions, US could be playing right into North Korea's hands. "It's a provocation from North Korea, it's obvious. They count on a specific reaction from the partners and they get it. Why are you playing along with it? Have ever you thought about it?" Putin said.
Sep 07, 02:55 PM (IST)
North Korea’s Minister of External Economic Relations and head of the delegation at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Kim Yong-jae, has said that the country will introduce strong countermeasures against the United States' attempts to exert pressure through strong sanctions.
Sep 07, 02:12 PM (IST)
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that the unity among certain members of the UN Security Council was paramount for resolving the ongoing North Korea issue. Guterres said that unity between China, the United States and Russia was essential if North Korea's nuclear ambitions were to be put to an end.
Sep 07, 02:05 PM (IST)
"Given the new developments on the Korean peninsula, China agrees that the UN Security Council should respond further by taking necessary measures," Wang told reporters in Beijing. "We believe that sanctions and pressure are only half of the key to resolving the issue. The other half is dialogue and negotiation," he added.
Sep 07, 02:05 PM (IST)
China seems to have finally given in to the idea of imposing stronger sanctions on North Korea. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said that China would support the United Nations taking further measures against North Korea.
Sep 07, 01:32 PM (IST)
European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has called for the European Union to impose additional sanctions on North Korea as a part of the international pressure being exerted at the moment on the rogue nation.
Sep 07, 01:26 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he hopes the situation in the Korean Peninsula does not descend to a conflict involving the use of weapons of mass destruction.
Sep 07, 01:02 PM (IST)
The price of automobile fuel has reportedly skyrocketed in North Korea, possibly because of developments related to the sanctions being imposed on the country. Last month, gasoline prices had risen to nearly USD 30 for 15 kilograms and they have risen substantially once again. Drivers in Pyongyang have had to visit multiple gas stations to get their tanks full as gas supply has been significantly reduced. Some stations are secretly charging extra too, according to some media reports.
Sep 07, 12:54 PM (IST)
This rare aerial footage of North Korean capital Pyongyang shows a city full of skyscrapers and other modern structures but devoid of pedestrians and cars.
"There are possibilities to achieve the settlement of Pyongyang's problem by diplomatic means. This is possible and must be done. We are telling them that we will not impose sanctions, which means you will live better, you will have more good and tasty food on the table, you will dress better. But the next step, they think, is an invitation to the cemetery. And they will never agree with this," Putin said in his address at Vladivostok.
Sep 07, 12:27 PM (IST)
Criticizing the United States' demand for stronger sanctions on North Korea, Russia's Vladimir Putin said that if that happens, it could push North Korea into starting an armed conflict.
Sep 07, 12:24 PM (IST)
Speaking at the same forum in Vladivostok, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the issue surrounding North Korea needs quick action and that all major world powers must push Pyongyang to meet its obligations to the United Nations and put an end to its nuclear weapons and missile programs.
Sep 07, 12:19 PM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he believes that US President Donald Trump's administration is willing to defuse tensions in the Korean Peninsula, but reiterated Russia's opposition to imposing stronger sanctions on North Korea. Putin was speaking at an economic forum being held in Vladivostok.
Sep 07, 12:09 PM (IST)
In a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's commitment towards denuclearising North Korea, after Trump warned that any threat from the rogue nation will be met with an "overwhelming" response.
Sep 07, 11:54 AM (IST)
According to a report by The Times, UK, South Korean commandos will be working with the team of US Navy Seals who killed Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden to create a special squad to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Sep 07, 11:50 AM (IST)
According to media reports, dozens of South Korean protestors have been injured in clashes between them and the South Korean police as the US military added more launchers to their THAAD missile defence systems deployed across the country. The police officers also reportedly smashed windows of cars that were being used to block roads.
Sep 07, 11:48 AM (IST)
Suki Kim, a South Korean-born American writer who worked undercover in North Korea for over 6 months, has said that an uprising by the people of North Korea against the Kim Jong-un regime is the only way of dealing with the issue. "Literally the only way to approach it is a regime change, North Korea as a regime will not cooperate, you cannot actually come to any conclusion dealing with [their] great leader system," she said.
Sep 07, 11:40 AM (IST)
South Korean citizens took to the streets today, protesting the deployment of THAAD missile defence systems by the US military. South Koreans have been opposing the THAAD systems for quite some time as they believe the system's presence will impact the environment and health of people in an adverse way. Some maintain that deploying these systems is only going to result in an escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula, not help calm them down.
Sep 07, 11:33 AM (IST)
South Korea has said that it expects North Korea to launch yet another intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday, September 9. "The situation is very grave. It doesn't seem much time is left before North Korea achieves its complete nuclear armament," South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon was quoted as telling a meeting of defense ministers in Seoul today.
The government on Wednesday again upgraded its estimated size of North Korea’s latest nuclear test to a yield of around 160 kilotons — more than 10 times the size of the Hiroshima bomb — as a leading member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said the country should debate the deploying of U.S. atomic weapons on Japanese soil, reports The Japan Times.
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera called Sunday’s nuclear test “vastly greater” than previous North Korean nuclear tests.
“(North Korea) is evolving not just their ballistic missiles but also their nuclear technology,” he added.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has said that North Korea is believed to be moving an ICBM. It said that the missile's projectile and how it was being transported was unclear.
Everyone is waiting for Kim Jong-un's next move, but in South Korea, some people are more worried about Donald Trump.
