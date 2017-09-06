North Korea News LIVE: Diplomat says 'ready to send more gift packages' to the US

Here's what happened overnight:

A top North Korean diplomat has warned that his country is ready to send "more gift packages" to the United States, according to Reuters.

"The recent self-defence measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US," Han told a disarmament conference, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s formal name.

On Tuesday (yesterday), South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) had said that North Korea is believed to be moving an ICBM. It also said that the missile's projectile and how it was being transported was unclear.