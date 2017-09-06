App
Sep 06, 2017 07:43 AM IST

North Korea News LIVE: Diplomat says 'ready to send more gift packages' to the US

South Korea has said it may have detected activity related to an intercontinental ballistic missile launch. Live updates.

  • Sep 06, 07:37 AM (IST)

    Asian stocks are trading lower, tracking Wall Street’s slide overnight. The dollar was on the defensive with tensions in the Korean Peninsula showing little signs of abating. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.55 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent, on track for its fifth straight day of losses.

  • Sep 06, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Here's what happened overnight:

    A top North Korean diplomat has warned that his country is ready to send "more gift packages" to the United States, according to Reuters.

    "The recent self-defence measures by my country, DPRK, are a gift package addressed to none other than the US," Han told a disarmament conference, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s formal name.

    On Tuesday (yesterday), South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) had said that North Korea is believed to be moving an ICBM. It also said that the missile's projectile and how it was being transported was unclear.

  • Sep 05, 06:39 PM (IST)

    US stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, as geopolitical concerns surrounding North Korea's relationship with the West amplified jitters in market trading.

  • Sep 05, 05:51 PM (IST)

    Does the US have enough defence systems to take on a North Korean nuke? Yes, it does. This CNN story tells you the arsenal at US' disposal. 

  • Sep 05, 05:09 PM (IST)

    The UN is considering tougher sanctions on North Korea—but that could actually help Pyongyang, reports CNBC.

  • Sep 05, 05:01 PM (IST)

    The single mountain under which North Korea most likely conducted its five most recent nuclear bomb tests, including the latest and most powerful on Sunday, could be at risk of collapsing, a Chinese scientist said.

  • Sep 05, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Angela Merkel has urgently called for more sanctions over North Korea. In parliamentary address Tuesday, Merkel said she would meet with European Union (EU) foreign ministers this weekend to discuss ramping up sanctions against the rogue state, which launched its latest and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday.

  • Sep 05, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been talking at the BRICS summit in Xiamen, said North Korea will not stop its nuclear programme unless it feel secure and ramping up military hysteria is senseless and could lead to a global catastrophe. 

  • Sep 05, 03:56 PM (IST)

    South Korea said on Tuesday an agreement with the US to scrap a weight limit on its warheads would help it respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat after it conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test two days ago, reports Reuters.

