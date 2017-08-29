Aug 29, 2017 04:28 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
North Korea missile launch LIVE: Russia has said it is 'extremely worried' about the rising tensions
Live updates as North Korea fires a missile over Japan, amidst tensions, drawing reactions from across the world.
Here's what we know so far:
> North Korea launched a missile late on Monday.
> The missile flew over Japan's Hokkaido island.
> The missile broke into three pieces before splashing into the Pacific Ocean.
> It feel into the water, 1,180km off the Japanese coast.
> Japanese PM Shinzo Abe called it the "most grave threat ever".
> PM Abe and US President Trump spoke for nearly 40-minutes and decided to call for a special UN Security Council meeting.
> South Korean defense forces staged a live-fire drill, simulating the destruction of North Korea's leadership, to demonstrate its capabilities.
> China, a close ally of North Korea has said that the tensions have reached a "tipping point".
Japan and USA have called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council after Monday's North Korean missile launch.
The meeting will take place in New York on Tuesday in New York, according to CNN.
Public television programs in Japan was interrupted with a rare warning screen announcing the missile launch, according to The New York Times.
Here's a picture of two of the F-15K jetfighters that dropped eight MK84 bombs on a simulated target at the Taebaek Pilsung Firing Range in South Korea's northeastern Gangwon province.
Here's a picture of South Korean forces carrying out live-fire drill today morning at the Pilseung Firing Range. The drill was simulating the destruction of North Korea's leadership.
In less than six years as the leader, North Korea's young leader Kim Jong-un has conducted nearly three times the number of tests conducted by the previous two leaders put together. Read the full story here.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, "We hope relevant parties can consider how we can de-escalate the situation on the peninsula and realise peace and stability on the peninsula."
She also repeated Beijing's call for the North to suspend missile tests in return for a halt to US-South Korean military exercises.
Russia has said it was "extremely worried" about the situation in North Korea, hitting out at a "tendency towards an escalation" after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan.
Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said, "We see a tendency towards an escalation... and we are extremely concerned by the general developments," according to the RIA Novosti state news agency.
China is saying that North Korea tensions have reached a "tipping point", according to media reports.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that his government will take "full steps" to ensure public safety. Here's the full story.
