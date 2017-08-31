App
Aug 30, 2017 06:57 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

North Korea missile launch: US successfully conducts missile defense test

North Korea fired a missile over Japan on Tuesday, prompting a strong warning from US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

  • Aug 30, 06:55 PM (IST)

    The US Missile Defense Agency and the Navy successfully conducted a missile defense test off the coast of Hawaii, MDA said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The test, scheduled well in advance, was done from the USS John Paul Jones and comes a day after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan.

    The test, using Standard Missile-6 guided missiles, intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile target.

  • Aug 30, 11:53 AM (IST)

    An update on the Indian markets: Sensex jumps 230 points, Midcap up 1% on easing North Korea concerns.

  • Aug 30, 10:28 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 10:01 AM (IST)

    North Korea's state run media agency has said in its report that the country's next target is Guam - an unincorporated and organized territory of the United States 

  • Aug 30, 09:05 AM (IST)

    A report from Korean Central News Agency says that Kim Jong Un expressed great satisfaction over the successful launching

  • Aug 29, 09:57 PM (IST)

    Wallstreet regains some footing as investors buy the initial fall. Major indices like Dow Jones and Nasdaq have erased earlier losses and were in green at time of reporting.

  • Aug 29, 08:42 PM (IST)

    The Dollar index, which measures the dollar against six other major currencies, fell 0.4 percent to 91.8420, around its lowest since January 2015.

  • Aug 29, 07:46 PM (IST)

    Global markets are struck with panic. European markets are at a six month low and major indices like DAX and FTSE are down by over 1.50 percent in today’s trading session.

    American markets also opened in red and key indices like S&P 500 and NASDAQ are down over 0.40 percent.

