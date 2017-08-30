Aug 30, 2017 11:48 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
North Korea missile launch: Kim Jong-un expresses 'great satisfaction'
North Korea fired a missile over Japan on Tuesday, prompting a strong warning from US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
North Korea's state run media agency has said in its report that the country's next target is Guam - an unincorporated and organized territory of the United States
What happens to the market if America goes to war?
Global markets are struck with panic. European markets are at a six month low and major indices like DAX and FTSE are down by over 1.50 percent in today’s trading session.
American markets also opened in red and key indices like S&P 500 and NASDAQ are down over 0.40 percent.
US President Donald Trump responds to North Korea's actions and says,''Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world."
He further adds that "all options are on the table" as per CNBC.
China is saying that North Korea tensions have reached a "tipping point", according to media reports.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that his government will take "full steps" to ensure public safety. Here's the full story.
An update on the Indian markets: Sensex jumps 230 points, Midcap up 1% on easing North Korea concerns.
UN Security Council strongly condemns N Korea missile launches
A report from Korean Central News Agency says that Kim Jong Un expressed great satisfaction over the successful launching
Wallstreet regains some footing as investors buy the initial fall. Major indices like Dow Jones and Nasdaq have erased earlier losses and were in green at time of reporting.
The Dollar index, which measures the dollar against six other major currencies, fell 0.4 percent to 91.8420, around its lowest since January 2015.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Tuesday, as geopolitical concerns surrounding North Korea and the West were amplified, following news that a missile had passed over Japan.
Read more: Dow futures fall 109 points as North Korea jitters return to haunt Wall Street
