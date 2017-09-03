Sep 03, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters
North Korea may have conducted sixth nuclear test - Yonhap
An earthquake 5.6 was recorded on Sunday in North Korea near the country’s known nuclear test site Punggye-ri.
An earthquake 5.6 was recorded on Sunday in North Korea near the country’s known nuclear test site Punggye-ri, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea’s meteorological agency.
The quake appeared to have been man-made, Yonhap quoted the agency as saying, suggesting the isolated country had conducted a sixth nuclear test.