North Korea has demonstrated some level of restraint: Rex Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said that North Korea has "demonstrated some level of restraint" since the UN Security Council unanimously adopted new sanctions on missile tests by the regime.

"I think it is worth noting that we have had no missile launches or provocative acts from the part of North Korea since the unanimous adoption of the UN Security Council resolution. I want to take note of that. I want to acknowledge it," Tillerson told reporters at a news conference here yesterday.

"I'm pleased to see that the regime in Pyongyang has certainly demonstrated some level of restraint, that we've not seen in the past," he said hoping that this is the beginning of this signal that the US has been looking for, that they are ready to restrain their level of tensions and ready to restrain their provocative acts.

"Perhaps we are seeing our pathway to some time in the near future to having some dialogue," he said.

"We need to see more on their part but I want to acknowledge the steps they've taking thus far. I think it's important to take note of that," Tillerson said.

The US had warned North Korea that it was prepared to meet any eventuality and will take immediate specific actions if Pyongyang launches a missile attack against it or its allies.