App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Aug 26, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

North Korea fires three missiles into sea: US

The first and second missiles "failed in flight" and the third "appears to have blown up almost immediately". It said the North American Aerospace Defence Command determined the missile launches did not pose a threat to Guam, which the North previously warned it would target if provoked.

North Korea fires three missiles into sea: US

North Korea today launched three ballistic missiles, US military officials said, dampening President Donald Trump's optimism to strike a deal with Pyongyang to contain its rapidly expanding nuclear weapons programme. The US Pacific Command said the missiles launched into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula appeared to be short- range.

The first and second missiles "failed in flight" and the third "appears to have blown up almost immediately". It said the North American Aerospace Defence Command determined the missile launches did not pose a threat to Guam, which the North previously warned it would target if provoked.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump has been briefed and "we are monitoring the situation." North Korea last month fired intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the US mainland, triggering heightened rhetoric from both the sides.

Trump had warned of "fire and fury" and days later ramped up his threat, saying "maybe that statement wasn't tough enough". But the US president this week indicated a deal could be struck with North Korea to contain its nuclear weapons programme. His comments had come soon after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the North has demonstrated some level of restraint in recent days, "that we've not seen in the past".

Tillerson had hoped that this could be the beginning of the signal from Pyongyang the US had been looking for. Today's missiles launches, though failed, reignite the possibility of increasing tensions in the peninsula. They come during a joint military exercise between the US and South Korea.

The two countries say the annual military exercise is defensive but Pyongyang condemns it as hostile, and even as a rehearsal for invasion. In response to the ICBM launches in July, the UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on August 5.

tags #Donald Trump #missile #North Korea #SEA #US #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.