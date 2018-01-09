App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 09, 2018 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

No way back for Steve Bannon: White House

"The President has been very clear on his thoughts; issued a four-paragraph statement about Mr Bannon. Zero ambiguity in those statements. It was obvious that the book was false and fake," Gidley said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The White House said there was "no way back" for Steve Bannon, a day after the former chief strategist apologised for his comments on US President Donald Trump and the First Family.

"I don't believe there's any way back for Mr Bannon at this point. It is very obvious that Mr Bannon worked with Mr Wolff in this particular book," White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters aboard Air Force One.

He was responding to a question on the statement by Bannon a day earlier in which he had apologised for his critical remarks in the book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' by Michael Wolff.

In a statement, Trump said Bannon has nothing to do with his presidency and has "lost his mind".

related news

"The President has been very clear on his thoughts; issued a four-paragraph statement about Mr Bannon. Zero ambiguity in those statements. It was obvious that the book was false and fake," Gidley said.

"The President pointed to that and also pointed that Mr Bannon is not in it for the country but instead in it for himself. And those statements still stand," he said.

In the book, Bannon described Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's meeting with a Russian lawyer as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic".

"When you go after somebody's family, in the manner in which he did -- two of the President's children who are serving this nation, sacrificing in their service -- it is repugnant, it is grotesque.

"And I challenge anybody to go and talk about someone else's family and see if that person doesn't come back and come back hard," Gidley said.

tags #Donald Trump #Steve Bannon #White House #World News

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.