Sep 03, 2017 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

North Korea's nuclear test 'extremely regrettable': UN watchdog

North Korea's latest nuclear test is "extremely regrettable" and "in complete disregard" of the international community's repeated demands, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said.

North Korea's nuclear test 'extremely regrettable': UN watchdog

North Korea's latest nuclear test is "extremely regrettable" and "in complete disregard" of the international community's repeated demands, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said on Sunday in Vienna.

"Today's nuclear test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is an extremely regrettable act," International Atomic Energy Agency head Yukiya Amano said in a statement.

"This new test, which follows the two tests last year and is the sixth since 2006, is in complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community.

Read More: North Korea earthquake points to sixth, most powerful nuclear test

