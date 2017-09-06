Nikki Haley lays out argument to say Iran not abiding nuclear deal
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley says she doesn't know what decision Trump will make on the Iran deal. She says it's his decision alone.
President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations is laying out the argument for the US potentially declaring Iran in formal violation of the nuclear deal.
But Haley is detailing a litany of US grievances against Iran and its Revolutionary Guard. Many of the accusations took place before the nuclear deal was negotiated.