Sep 06, 2017 08:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nikki Haley lays out argument to say Iran not abiding nuclear deal

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley says she doesn't know what decision Trump will make on the Iran deal. She says it's his decision alone.

President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations is laying out the argument for the US potentially declaring Iran in formal violation of the nuclear deal.

But Haley is detailing a litany of US grievances against Iran and its Revolutionary Guard. Many of the accusations took place before the nuclear deal was negotiated.

Decertification would be a first step toward the Trump administration fulfilling its threat to pull out of the deal. But notably, Haley says if Trump does declare Iran in violation, that doesn't necessarily mean the US will withdraw from the deal. She's leaving open the possibility that sanctions relief could remain.

tags #Donald Trump #Iran #Nikki Haley #World News

